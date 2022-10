22 Oct. 12:00

US President Joe Biden said he plans to participate in the next presidential election in 2024.

"I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention – my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision," the US president told MSNBC’s, Jonathan Capehart.

Biden added that his wife, Dr Jill Biden, thinks that the work they are doing is ”very important - and I shouldn’t walk away from it”

On November 20, Biden turns 80 years old.