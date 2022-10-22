Russia and Kazakhstan celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

22 Oct. 12:15

On October 22, 2022, Russia and Kazakhstan celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to his Kazakh colleague Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev. The Russian leader noted that over the past decades, Russian-Kazakh relations have reached the level of strategic partnership and alliance.

"Meaningful bilateral political dialogue, constructive cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical, humanitarian and other areas is expanding. Moscow and Astana are effectively interacting within the framework of the EurAsEC, the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO and other multilateral platforms, making an important contribution to strengthening security and stability in the Central Asian and Caspian regions," the letter published on the Kremlin's website reads.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that the joint efforts of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan would ensure the further development of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two fraternal peoples.

Russia and Kazakhstan have the longest land border and cooperate closely in many areas. Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are not limited to bilateral contacts, active interaction is taking place within the framework of the CIS, the CSTO, the EAEU, and the SCO. The two countries are also cooperating in the Caspian Sea.