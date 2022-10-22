Georgia expresses interest in Trans-Caspian transport route

22 Oct. 12:20

Minister of Economy of Georgia Levan Davitashvili announced the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

In June of this year, the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan agreed to increase trilateral and regional cooperation and develop the potential of the East-West Middle Corridor via the Caspian Sea. Turkey initiated the inclusion of Georgia as part of the transit route.

"We think that with improved transport infrastructure and management, we will be able to transit cargo via the corridor in the long term," the minister said at a meeting of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) association.