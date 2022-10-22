Finland and Turkey to discuss NATO membership on October 25

22 Oct. 12:35

The delegation of the Ministry of Justice of Finland will arrive in Ankara on October 25 within the procedure for obtaining the country's NATO membership, Anadolu Agency reports.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership on 18 May. As of October 6, 28 out of 30 NATO countries ratified the membership of the two countries in the alliance. The decision has not yet been taken by Hungary and Turkey.

The Turkish delegation headed by the director general of Foreign Affairs and European Union at the Justice Ministry, Kasym Cicek, will discuss with the Finnish counterparts the extradition of suspected terrorists, including from the Fethullah Gülen organization and the Kurdistan Workers' Party banned in Turkey.