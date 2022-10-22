Oligarch Vardianan to become "state minister of Karabakh"

22 Oct. 12:45

Ruben Vardanyan accepted the offer of the Armenian politician, the so-called "president" Arayik Harutyunyan of the so-called unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to become the "state minister of Karabakh".

Vardanyan, who recently moved to Karabakh from Russia, will take up his "position" in early November.

Ruben Vardanyan has lived in Russia since 1985 and graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Moscow State University. Forbes estimates his fortune at $1 bln. Vardanyan is the president of Vardanyan, Broitman and Partners, co-founder of the RVVZ Foundation, one of the founders of the Skolkovo Moscow School of Management, and ex-head of Troika Dialog.