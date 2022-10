22 Oct. 13:00

In January-September 2022, Uzbekistan exported over 7,000 tons of pomegranates to Russia, in total, more than 12,000 tons of pomegranates worth $12.5 mln were sent abroad.

This year, according to the State Statistics Committee, pomegranate exports increased by 1,700 tons compared to the same period in 2021.

Russia is the main buyer of Uzbek pomegranates with 7,200 tons, then follows Kazakhstan - 3,200 tons and Kyrgyzstan - 731 tons.