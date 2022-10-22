Three Russians injured in an accident in Kazakhstan

22 Oct. 13:15

In the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan, four people were injured in an accident, three of them are Russians, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

The accident happened on October 21 near Ainabulak station. The Nissan driver collided with a passing road service GAZelle, when the employees of the road department were marking the roadway.

As a result of the accident, a 43-year-old driver was hospitalized, as well as three of his passengers, who turned out to be Russian citizens born in 1993-1997. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the accident, the regional police department reports.