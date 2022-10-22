Georgia hosts bread festival

22 Oct. 14:50

In the Georgian city of Akhaltsikhe (Samtskhe-Javakheti region), a bread festival is being held on Saturday.

The city is hosting a one-day event for the 4th time. Exhibition and sale of local traditional products, degustations, master classes in baking bread and cooking are taking place at the festival. Dances and handicrafts, activities for children, quizzes and a musical concert are also on the program.

The Bread Festival aims to restore the promotion of local wheat varieties, as well as to attract as many farmers as possible.