Hungary reaches gas compromise at EU summit in Brussels

On Saturday, the head of the office of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Gergely Gouyash, informed that the Hungarian government is satisfied with the results of the EU summit, which took place this week in Brussels. The countries managed to reach a compromise on Russian gas supplies.

"It was a very important EU summit where a good compromise was reached," the prime minister said at a press conference.

Guias added that Hungary was able to receive a waiver for a cap price on Russian gas and for the mechanism of common gas purchases in the EU.