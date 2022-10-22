Azerbaijani becomes world chess champion

22 Oct. 15:25

Azerbaijani representative, grandmaster Govkhar Beydullayeva won at the World Youth Chess Championship in Sardinia (Italy), the Azerbaijan Chess Federation informs.

In the 10th round of the competition, Beydullayeva played to a draw with Slovenian chess player Zala Urh. Govkhar Beydullayeva secured the gold medal of the World Championship ahead of schedule.

The 19-year-old athlete became the first chess player in the history of Azerbaijan to win the Youth World Championship.

Govkhar Beydullayeva has represented Azerbaijan at the European Youth Chess Championships more than once, she won three gold medals in 2015, 2016 and 2017.