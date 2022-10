22 Oct. 15:40

On Saturday, four vessels with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports as part of a grain deal.

”Today, four vessels loaded with grain left the ports of Ukraine,” the Turkish Defense Ministry informs.

The implementation of the deal, concluded in Istanbul on July 22, began on August 1. Since then more than 8 million tons of agricultural products have been exported from Ukraine by sea. According to Turkey, 62% of supplies are destined for the European region.