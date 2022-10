22 Oct. 16:00

At the request of the citizens in Astana, the agricultural fair of commodity producers of the Karaganda and Ulytau regions of Kazakhstan was extended until October 24.

Manufacturers brought almost 700 tons of products to the fair, including 430 tons of potatoes, 138 tons of meat, 95 tons of vegetables, 13 tons of dairy products, 5.5 tons of fish.

The price of products at the fair is 10-20% lower than market prices, as manufacturers sell products without intermediaries.