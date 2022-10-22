Xi Jinping cements his role in party charter

22 Oct. 16:25

The delegates of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of the People's Republic of China approved the introduction of a set of amendments to the Party Charter, which further consolidated the role of Chairman Xi Jinping as the core of the CCP, RIA Novosti reports.

"The Congress approves the introduction of new results in the development of Xi Jinping's ideas on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era since the 19th Party Congress into the Party Charter, in order to demonstrate the achievements of the CPC Central Committee," the Congress resolution reads.