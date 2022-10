22 Oct. 16:45

The new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, plans to abandon the increase in defence spending of the kingdom in the next five years in order to save budget funds, The Times reports.

According to Hunt's plans, until 2026-2027, the size of the British defence budget will amount to 2% of the country's GDP, but by 2030 it will grow to 3% of GDP, the publication’s sources informed.