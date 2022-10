22 Oct. 17:30

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed to submit to a national referendum the question of enshrining the right of women to wear a hijab in the country's constitution.

"Let's put this issue to a referendum, let the people decide," TASS quotes Erdogan as saying.

Thus, the Turkish state commented on the initiative of the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroglu to submit a relevant bill to the parliament for consideration.