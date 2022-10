22 Oct. 18:00

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Khadzhimurad Gadzhiev (weight category 74 kg) defeated his rival from Armenia Hrayr Alikhanyan at the U-23 World Championship in Pontevedra, Spain. The fight ended with a score of 4:2.

The victory in the tournament provided Hajiyev with access to the semi-finals. In the next stage of the championship, he will meet with the representative of Moldova, Vasile Diacon.