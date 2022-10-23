Xi Jinping reelected General Secretary of CPC Central Committee

23 Oct. 10:35

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China reelected Xi Jinping as party general secretary at the first plenary meeting of the committee, Xinhua writes.

This fact paves the way for his reelection as President of the People's Republic of China at the session of the National People's Congress next year. He has been the country's leader since 2013, and in 2018, the NPC adopted constitutional amendments to abolish the limitation of the powers of the chairman to two terms. The Сharter does not stipulate a time limit for holding the post of party leader.

Xi Jinping also became chairperson of the CPC Central Military Commission. In addition to this, Secretary of the CCP Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Zhao Leji, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee for the Guidance of Promotion of Spiritual Culture Wang Huning, Secretary of the CCP Shanghai Municipal Committee Li Qiang, Secretary of the CPC of Guangdong Province Li Xi, Secretary of the CPC of Beijing City Committee Cai Qi , Chief of Staff of the CPC Central Committee Ding Xuexiang became members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee.

Members of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee were also elected and the list of members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee nominated by the Politburo Standing Comittee of the CPC Central Committee was approved, and members of the Central Military Council were appointed.

Speaking at a meeting with journalists in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the Secretary General said that China is embarking on a new path of building a modern socialist state.

"Through the joint efforts of the Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, we have built a moderately prosperous society as planned, having achieved the first century goal. Now we are enthusiastically embarking on a new path of comprehensive construction of a modern socialist state, entering the path to achieve the goals of the second century", he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Xi Jinping on his reelection. He expressed confidence that the decisions of the 20th Congress of the CPC will contribute to the successful implementation of the tasks that China faces, as well as the strengthening of the country's position on the international level.

"I will be glad to continue our constructive dialogue and close joint work on developing comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between our states", the Russian leader concluded.