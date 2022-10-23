Bangladesh to advertise tourism in Uzbekistan

23 Oct. 11:25

Trips to Uzbekistan will be advertised by Bangladeshi television, it was announced after a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Ibragimov and the CEO of the Bangladeshi company Best Sourcing Mehdi Mahbub.

Bakhtiyor Ibragimov spoke about the tourism potential of Uzbekistan, about reforms in the tourism sector, new directions and services for travelers - gastronomic and pilgrimage tourism, the department's press service reports.

The parties also discussed the broadcasting of a program on the tourism potential of Uzbekistan on Bangladeshi TV channels, air service between the countries, the development of tourist routes for tourists from Bangladesh and holding joint events.

Mahbub was appointed as the official representative of the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage in Bangladesh.