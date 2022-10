23 Oct. 11:40

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the country creates conditions for investors within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

"At the Organization of Turkic States summit, which will be held on November 11 in Samarkand, we will decide on the establishment of the Turkic investment fund. It was a Turkish proposal. We hope that the member states will support it", the Turkish Foreign Minister said.