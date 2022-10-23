Hajiyev holds number of meetings in Istanbul

23 Oct. 12:15

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held talks with the head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun.

The meeting was held in Istanbul as the part of the 12th session of the the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Hajiyev also held bilateral meetings with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, Director of the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Asajan Khodjaev and Iranian Minister of Culture Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili.