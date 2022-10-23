Erdoğan: Türkiye to have no problems with gas from Russia

23 Oct. 12:30

The country will not have problems with natural gas imports from Russia. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to him, the absence of problems is a consequence of the balanced foreign policy pursued by the Turkish leadership. "Türkiye's balanced policy towards the crisis in Ukraine has been welcomed around the world. If we followed the critics' opinions, today we would have to think, as Europeans, about how to survive the coming winter. However, Ankara has chosen a different path and we have no problems with gas", TRT quotes Erdoğan.

The republican leader also noted that Türkiye is turning into a major gas hub, "and the world pins hopes on us".