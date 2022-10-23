Germany protests amid energy crisis

23 Oct. 12:55

In Germany rallies were held over the energy crisis in the country. The total number of registered participants is about 20 thousand people.

The Solidarischer Herbst alliance took part in the demonstrations. The organizers of the actions were also the trade unions' associations, social and environmental organizations. These included: Verdi, BUND, Greenpeace and Paritätische Gesamtverband.

The protesters demanded targeted benefits for low-income people, a rent freeze, a wealth tax, and increase the use of renewable energy to become coal and gas independent.