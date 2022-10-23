Çavuşoğlu: Armenia should assess possibility of peace

23 Oct. 13:25

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that if Armenia fulfilled its obligations under the agreements with Azerbaijan, it would also become one of the important players in the region.

According to the Turkish Foreign Minister, the events in the region will also bring benefits to Armenia. "Armenia has isolated itself, holding Azerbaijani lands under occupation for years. After Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh, the country liberated its lands, the possibility of peace appeared, which should be well assessed", he said.