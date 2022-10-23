New urban planning standards come into force in Tashkent

23 Oct. 14:28

In the capital of Uzbekistan, new urban planning standards have come into force. They establish requirements for the social infrastructure of buildings, Saidnosir Usmonov, head of the information service of the Ministry of Construction, said.

So, during the construction of a multi-storey building, depending on its type, it is now necessary to allocate places for a school, kindergarten, parking and a "green" zone.

In residential areas, the green area should be at least 25%. The norm will also apply to production areas.

A 130-kilometer green belt will appear around Tashkent. Parks, cafes, restaurants and cultural facilities will be opened along it. The city's embankments and roadsides will also be turned into green zones.