23 Oct. 15:32

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, the ministry's press service reports.

"The situation in Ukraine, which has a steady tendency towards further, uncontrolled escalation, was discussed", the statement said.

The Head of the Ministry of Defense also expressed to Lecorne "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a "dirty bomb ".