Kazakhstan in top three in IBA ranking

Kazakhstan took the third place in the ranking of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Kazinform writes.

"The IBA ranking has been published today. Before the Asian boxing championship, which will be held in Jordan, Kazakhstan takes the third place. After this championship, Kazakhstan may well take the first or the second place", Aziz Kozhambetov Vice President of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation said.

The USA is ranked first and Brazil is ranked second. Kazakhstan shares the third place with Türkiye.

It should be added that on October 30, the Asian Boxing Championship starts in Jordan, the men's team of Kazakhstan will take part in this competition.