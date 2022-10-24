Shoigu discusses situation in Ukraine with Pentagon chief

24 Oct. 11:30

The situation in Ukraine was the focus of telephone talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, the second ones in the past three days, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Telephone talks between Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The two defense ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine," the ministry said.

The two defense chiefs spoke over the phone on Friday. The call was initiated by the U.S. side.