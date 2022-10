24 Oct. 12:00

Iran has signed a contract with Russia to export 40 homegrown gas turbines to the country, Shana News Agency affiliated to the Iranian oil ministry reported.

Iran is now capable of meeting 85% of its domestic needs for gas equipment and facilities, and its gas production has doubled despite the severe U.S. sanctions, Shana quoted Reza Noshadi, head of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company, as saying.

Iran and Russia have in recent years expanded their cooperation in different areas.