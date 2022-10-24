Erdogan says talked to Putin about overcoming food crisis in Africa

24 Oct. 12:30

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is working with Russian President Vladimir Putin on finding ways to overcome the food crisis in "underdeveloped" countries in Africa.

"During our last talks with Mr. Putin, we took steps to find out what we can give to underdeveloped or undeveloped countries in Africa… in addition to grain. What was it? Fertilizers. It's not just grain... Because in these countries where there is a severe drought, it is also necessary to eliminate this problem using fertilizers... I hope we will overcome this issue," Erdogan said on Sunday, as quoted by Turkish daily Yeni Safak.

Turkish media reported on Sunday that Erdogan will discuss the UN-brokered grain deal, set to expire on November 19, with his ministers during a cabinet meeting on Monday, October 24.