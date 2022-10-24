Russia records 7,329 daily COVID-19 cases

24 Oct. 13:20

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,329 over the past day to 21,380,264, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 8,672 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 475 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 28.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 44 regions, while in 19 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 22 regions. A day earlier, 662 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 555 over the past day versus 756 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,225,569, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 524 over the past day versus 536 a day earlier, reaching 1,782,621 .

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,329 over the past day, reaching 20,727,435. A day earlier some 10,578 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 89 over the past day, reaching 389,626. A day earlier 88 COVID-19 deaths were registered.