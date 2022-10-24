Pobeda low-cost airline to start flying to Turkey

24 Oct. 14:20

Pobeda will start flying to Turkey, the press service of Russia’s low-cost airline reported on Monday.

"Pobeda confirms the plans to start flying to Turkey. The airline constantly considers various directions for expansion of its route network," the company said.

Earlier on Monday Kommersant said the air carrier had applied to the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport on the launch of daily flights to Antalya at the end of December, adding that the company was also considering the possibility to start flying to Istanbul. The newspaper’s source in the Transport Ministry said the company planned to begin flights to Antalya on December 23.

The low-cost airline fully suspended flights to other countries this spring amid international sanctions and corresponding recommendations of the Federal Agency for Air Transport. Currently Pobeda only performs three flights per week to Minsk from St. Petersburg, though it also plans to launch flights from Moscow on October 28.