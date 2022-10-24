18th OANA General Assembly opens in Tehran

24 Oct. 14:40

The 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asian and Pacific News Agencies (OANA) kicks off today in Tehran.

Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Emin Aliyev is attending the General Assembly, the theme of which this year is new challenges for journalism and issues of trust.

The summit participants will hold a series of panel discussions on new challenges in the global media market and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on information resources and the media business.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, Trend leadership will hold a series of bilateral meetings and negotiations.

The four-day summit is attended by representatives of major news agencies from more than 20 countries, as well as a number of heads of international organizations.

The OANA was founded in 1961 on the initiative of UNESCO. At present, the organization includes 44 agencies from 33 countries in Asia and the Pacific regions.