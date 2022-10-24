Kremlin: no talks planned for Putin with either Biden or Macron

24 Oct. 15:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to talk to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron or to US leader Joe Biden yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"No. There are no such plans at the moment," he said when asked about the possibility of such conversations.

Russian Defense Minister Sergeiy Shoigu on Sunday held telephone conversations with his counterparts: UK’s Ben Wallace, France’s Sebastien Lecornu and Turkey’s Hulusi Akar. Shoigu conveyed to his colleagues concerns about Ukraine’s possible use of a dirty bomb. The Russian top brass also spoke over telephone with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on Friday and Sunday.