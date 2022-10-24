Georgian PM, Azerbaijani president review strategic partnership

24 Oct. 15:40

The “special relations and strategic partnership” between Georgia and Azerbaijan were discussed on Monday in a meeting between Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

The officials highlighted the “high level” of strategic partnership, “intensive cooperation” in trade and economy and “active political dialogue” between the two countries, the government administration said.

Garibashvili noted “peace and stability” in the South Caucasus region ensured economic development, with the officials also stressing the two countries were “closely cooperating” in foreign policy and working with “united forces to overcome existing challenges”.

The meeting underlined the willingness to further strengthen bilateral political, economic, cultural and other ties.