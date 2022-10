24 Oct. 16:00

HAVELSAN Turkish company may export unmanned armored vehicles to Azerbaijan.

Head of HAVELSAN Haji Ali Mantar said that in connection with the supply of BARKAN unmanned armored vehicles, agreements have been signed with Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Pakistan.

"Furthermore, negotiations are underway with a number of other countries, in particular with Malaysia, Indonesia and Qatar," he said.

Mantar added that BARKAN unmanned armored vehicles are currently used only in the Turkish Armed Forces.