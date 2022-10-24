Tbilisi ready to promote peace in Caucasus

24 Oct. 16:20

Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday hailed the Peaceful Neighbourhood initiative, launched by him to facilitate talks between South Caucasus countries, at a press conference with visiting Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in the Georgian city of Mtskheta.

Focusing on the South Caucasus region, the Georgian top official said the recent agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the start of the peaceful negotiations “gives us great hope”.

"Here, I would like to confirm once again that Georgia, myself and my government declare our full readiness to continue and support the peaceful policy that we have started together. Also, I would like to point out that the mentioned Peaceful Neighbourhood initiative does not contradict or replace any other format of cooperation - on the contrary, it will help [their implementation] and I believe that we will do many important things together," the Georgian prime minister said.

He added that Georgia supports Azerbaijan's initiative regarding the South Caucasus put forward in Prague.