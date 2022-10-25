Erdogan: Fuzuli and Zangilan airports extremely important for region

25 Oct. 11:30

Türkiye and Azerbaijan elevated relations to a new level, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

“We registered this new era by passing the Shusha Declaration, which is the title deed of our relations, through our assemblies with lightning speed,” Erdoğan said.

In reference to his one-day visit to Azerbaijan on Oct. 20, Erdoğan said: "I, together with my brother (Azerbaijani President) Ilham Aliyev, inaugurated Zangilan International Airport, built in the region saved from the occupation."

“We see the Fuzuli and Zangilan airports, which have been built on Azerbaijan’s liberated lands with record speed, as strategic moves for the region’s development,” he added.

“During our visit, we have agreed on accelerating the project of the clearing of mines, which is another important step that will revive the region. With the participation of some other brotherly countries, we, together with Azerbaijan, carry out tripartite works that will broaden our spirit of cooperation in the areas of trade, transportation and energy," Erdogan stressed.