St. Louis high school shooting leaves three dead

25 Oct. 11:45

A 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday, killing two people and injuring seven others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city's police commissioner said.

No motive for the gun violence was immediately apparent, but Police Commissioner Mike Sack told a news conference the assailant may have suffered from mental illness.

Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect after storming the school, and he was shot dead, ending the rampage about 15 minutes after the first calls for help came in at about 9:10 a.m., the commissioner said.

The suspect was identified as Orlando Harris, 19, who graduated from high school last year and had no previous criminal history, Sack told reporters. "There are suspicions that there may have been some mental illness that he was experiencing. We're working on developing that information right now," he said.

A 61-year-old teacher and a 16-year-old girl were killed, Sack said. Four other teenagers suffered gunshot wounds and three more youths sustained other injuries.