25 Oct. 12:00

The Georgian government discussed the project of constructing new wind power plants in western Terjola and Tkibuli municipalities, the government administration announced.

"The estimated installed capacity of the power plants will be 103.5 MW, while the estimated annual output rated at 362 million kWh and the project cost at $130 million", the announcement said.

There is currently only one Shida Kartli wind farm in the country with an installed capacity of no more than 20 MW.