Georgian president was not informed about Azerbaijani colleague's visit

25 Oct. 12:45

The Georgian presidential administration expresses regrets about the fact that Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili was not informed that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Tbilisi on Monday.

"Due to the importance of the matter, the Georgian presidential administration believes it is reasonable to communicate to the public that the president was not informed about the working visit by the president of our neighboring and friendly country Ilham Aliyev to Georgia," the Georgian presidential administration said in a statement.

"Despite the wish and readiness of the president of Georgia, the meeting, which is traditionally held during all visits by heads of state, did not take place between the presidents," the statement said.

Zourabichvili hailed Aliyev's visit to Tbilisi and again expressed readiness to host the president of Azerbaijan on an official visit in the future, the statement said.