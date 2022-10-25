Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia continues to abuse Azerbaijan's Lachin corridor

25 Oct. 13:00

Armenia should be pressured to provide accurate minefield maps to Azerbaijan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan about the threats as a result of the mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

The statement said that Armenia violates paragraph 4 of November 10, 2020, continues to carry out illegal military activities and not only doesn't withdraw its forces from the territory of Azerbaijan but also keeps laying a large number of anti-personnel mines on the territory of the country.

"In general, over the past 30 years, the number of victims of mine explosions in Azerbaijan amounted to 3,345 people. A total of 266 citizens became landmine victims, of which 48 people died, including three reporters from the end of the Second Karabakh War. Of the 45 dead, 35 are civilians. Moreover, 38 women and 357 children became the victims of landmines over the past 30 years," the statement informed

"As of August 2022, after the Armenians left the territory of the Lachin district, more than 1,400 E-001M mines, manufactured in Armenia in 2021, were found on the territory, as well as new booby traps were found on the doorsteps of houses and in courtyards in Zabukh and Sus villages of Lachin district on October 3, which indicates the scale and severity of the threat," said the statement.

"The laying of the mines on the territory of Azerbaijan once again demonstrates that, despite the fact that the Lachin corridor is intended only for the passage of civilians, goods and vehicles in accordance with paragraph 6 of the tripartite statement, the abuse of this road for the illegal military activities of Armenia continues. It also demonstrates that claims that Armenia allegedly didn't produce or export mines over the past decades are not true," the statement said.