РУС ENG

Six EU countries boost exports of goods to Russia in July

Six EU countries boost exports of goods to Russia in July

Six EU member states in July boosted exports of goods to Russia year-on-year, with Slovenia and Croatia topping the list, the statistics data showed on Tuesday.

The data showed that in July, Croatia's exports to Russia amounted to 18.4 million euros ($18.1 million), and Slovenia's supply was estimated at 98 million euros, which is 59% and 56% higher than last year's figures, respectively. Estonia (16%), Bulgaria (10%), Austria (5%) and Latvia (1%) also increased the exports of goods to Russia year-on-year.

Meanwhile, other EU countries have downsized the export volume to Russia, with Cyprus (-99%) almost completely ceasing the delivery, as well as Luxembourg (-82%), France (-76%), Sweden (-75%) and the Czech Republic (-70%), according to the data.

Imports of Russian goods in the same period jumped in 16 countries of the bloc, with some member states increasing supplies several times: Slovenia (six-fold), Cyprus (3.4 times), Czech Republic (3.1 times), Greece (three-fold) and Italy (2.2 times), the data said.

Also, Austria (by 12%), Belgium (89%), Bulgaria (95%), Hungary (77%), Germany (10%), Spain (68%), Luxembourg (16%), the Netherlands (15%), Romania (9%) are among those EU countries which boosted imports from Russia, as well as Slovakia (21%) and Croatia (2%), according to the statistics.

It added that eight EU countries increased exports to Russia month-on-month: Romania (78%), Lithuania (28%) and the Netherlands (21%) came first.

385 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos