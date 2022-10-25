Six EU countries boost exports of goods to Russia in July

25 Oct. 13:30

Six EU member states in July boosted exports of goods to Russia year-on-year, with Slovenia and Croatia topping the list, the statistics data showed on Tuesday.

The data showed that in July, Croatia's exports to Russia amounted to 18.4 million euros ($18.1 million), and Slovenia's supply was estimated at 98 million euros, which is 59% and 56% higher than last year's figures, respectively. Estonia (16%), Bulgaria (10%), Austria (5%) and Latvia (1%) also increased the exports of goods to Russia year-on-year.

Meanwhile, other EU countries have downsized the export volume to Russia, with Cyprus (-99%) almost completely ceasing the delivery, as well as Luxembourg (-82%), France (-76%), Sweden (-75%) and the Czech Republic (-70%), according to the data.

Imports of Russian goods in the same period jumped in 16 countries of the bloc, with some member states increasing supplies several times: Slovenia (six-fold), Cyprus (3.4 times), Czech Republic (3.1 times), Greece (three-fold) and Italy (2.2 times), the data said.

Also, Austria (by 12%), Belgium (89%), Bulgaria (95%), Hungary (77%), Germany (10%), Spain (68%), Luxembourg (16%), the Netherlands (15%), Romania (9%) are among those EU countries which boosted imports from Russia, as well as Slovakia (21%) and Croatia (2%), according to the statistics.

It added that eight EU countries increased exports to Russia month-on-month: Romania (78%), Lithuania (28%) and the Netherlands (21%) came first.