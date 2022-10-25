Azerbaijan to increase defense spending next year

25 Oct. 13:45

Azerbaijan will increase expenditures on defense in 2023. This issue was reflected in the bill "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023", submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament on October 24.

According to the bill, strengthening the country's defense capability and ensuring national security remains the main priority areas of the state budget expenditures.

The state budget for next year envisions 5.3 billion manat ($3.12 billion) for these purposes, which is 17.1 percent more than in 2021.