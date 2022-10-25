Russia to change its foreign policy concept in 2023

25 Oct. 14:00

The new edition of the Foreign Policy Concept will significantly alter Russia's strategy for dealing with the West, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said.

He noted that at the moment, the document "is being updated taking into consideration numerous factors". "Of course, the Foreign Policy Concept will carefully take into account all aspects of the evolving international situation in recent months, our approaches to interaction with various players and regions will be clarified. A significant change will be made to how our approaches to the collective West," TASS cited Venediktov as saying.

He also discussed the potential timeframe of the document's approval. According to him, although there isn't yet a final edition, the project is quickly nearing its conclusion.

"An updated version of the concept may be presented to the Security Council by the end of the year, but this does not mean its automatic approval. Therefore, realistically, the document should be expected in the first half of 2023," he explained.

He drew attention to the fact that "everything is tied to the National Security Strategy" in the system of strategic planning documents. "Its new version was adopted last year, and it had several significant changes that also need to be taken into account. The whole process is quite difficult in this respect," Venediktov said.