Iranian president: construction of multipolar world cannot be stopped

25 Oct. 14:15

The construction of a multipolar world cannot be stopped, there are already many centers of power outside the Western world, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at the General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies.

He emphasized that only Western countries continue to impede the creation of a multipolar world, adding that a multipolar world, in particular, "is built with the help of regional organizations" such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

President Raisi also pointed out that Iran's influence in the world and the region will grow with cooperation with friends: "We are serious about developing relations with Russia and other countries."