Finance minister says Russian-Turkish ties are legal

Turkey’s finance minister Nureddin Nebati insisted that economic ties between Russia and Turkey are “legal”.

The minister defended Ankara’s economic ties with Russia as “good neighborly relations”, Financial Times reported.

Nebati said “opposition elements” inside and outside Turkey “deliberately raised questions” about the country’s financial ties to Russia.

"Turkey is a country that acts very carefully within the international financial system. It is not a country that behaves in such a way as to cause breaches of the international financial system. We are very clear about this. Everything comes to us through legal routes," he added.