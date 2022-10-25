Russia records 6,578 daily COVID-19 cases

25 Oct. 14:45

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,578 over the past day to 21,386,842, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

In absolute terms, the country has been recording less than 10,000 daily cases for the fifth day in a row. A day earlier, 7,329 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,576 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 231.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in three regions, while in 72 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 475 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 501 over the past day versus 555 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,226,070, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 464 over the past day versus 524 a day earlier, reaching 1,783,085.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 12,912 over the past day, reaching 20,740,347. A day earlier some 8,329 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 84 over the past day, reaching 389,710. In absolute terms, the number of COVID deaths has been the lowest since September 12. A day earlier 89 COVID-19 deaths were registered.