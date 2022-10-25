U.S. wants to see stable South Caucasus region

25 Oct. 15:00

The United States wants to see a stable South Caucasus region, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during the press conference.

Commenting on recent military exercises conducted by Iran on the border with Azerbaijan, he noted that the US wants to see a stable Caucasus region and the country made its interest in this very clear.

"We work both with Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate tensions between those two countries and to work to de-escalate any broader tensions that may arise," Price said.