Kia the latest automaker to eye exiting Russia

25 Oct. 16:00

South Korea’s Kia Corp. sees volatility rising in Russia, and in a worst-case scenario, may shutter its business entirely, an executive said Tuesday.

“If you ask me one negative factor for sales, I’d say volatility in Russia may accelerate next year and the automobile market itself may completely shut down for a while,” Woo-Jeong Joo, Kia’s executive vice president, said. “We may consider doing an after-service business only, because we basically can’t supply cars there.”

Kia’s sales in Russia plunged almost 65% this year through September with around 57,000 cars delivered in the nation versus a 4.1% decline in sales globally. Kia makes cars in Russia at a plant in St. Petersburg run by affiliate Hyundai Motor Co. The facility has an annual capacity of 200,000 cars and employs some 2,200 workers, according to Hyundai’s website.

Kia was the No. 2 most-popular auto brand in Russia last year with its models commanding a share of about 12%, trailing local rival Avtovaz PJSC, according to Samsung Securities Co. Hyundai ranked third with an 11% share.