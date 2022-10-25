Turkish and Finnish delegations discuss NATO membership in Ankara

25 Oct. 17:00

The Turkish and Finnish ministry delegations are holding talks in Ankara as part of the NATO membership process, the Millliyet newspaper reported.

Negotiations between representatives of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Justice of Finland began today at 10:00 a.m. in Ankara. The Turkish delegation is led at the talks by Kasim Cicek, director general of the Justice Ministry's foreign relations and EU department.

On May 18, Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO, but Turkey blocked the process of joining the organization, demanding that the countries declare Kurdish organizations as terrorists, extradite terrorist suspects and lift the bans on arms supplies to Ankara.